81 killed in violent clashes over protests across Bangladesh

At least 81 people including policemen were killed in clashes amongst protesters, law-enforcers and members of ruling party-backed organisations in 17 districts of Bangladesh on Sunday.

Of them, six were killed in Dhaka city and district, 22 including 13 policemen at Enayetpur in Sirajganj, six each in Feni and Narsingdi, four each in Magura, Lakshimipur and Rangpur, three each in Pabna, Kishoreganj, Munshiganj, Bhola and Bogura, three in Cumilla, four Sylhet, and one each in Jaipurhat, Barishal, and Habiganj districts, and Keraniganj in Dhaka district.

The deaths were confirmed by the district administrations, police, hospital officials and elected local government representatives.

In Sirajganj, 13 police personnel were killed in mass beating at Enayetpur Police Station, while three students were killed in police firing. The police station was vandalized. Primarily, the identities of deceased policemen could not be known. However, the dead police personnel could include sub-inspectors and OCs. OC Abdur Razzak could not be traced till uploading this report at 9:00pm on Sunday.

Sirajganj deputy commissioner Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman confirmed nine deaths — three in Sadar upazila and six Awami League activists in Raiganj upazila.

Assistant inspector general of police Enamul Haque Sagar said that 13 police personnel were killed as ‘miscreants’ attacked Enayetpur Police Station at around noon.

Our Correspondent in Feni, quoting the district general hospital officials, reported that six people including Sagar, 18, and Ishtiaq Ahmed Srabon,19, both students, were killed during clashes between protesters and police on Sunday.

Teargas clouds the area as police repeatedly fire canisters to disperse protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government at Police Plaza in Bogura on Sunday.

Our correspondent in Narshindhi, quoting Madhabdi Municipality’s Ward-2 councilor Rajib Ahmed, reported that six people were killed in clashes in the districts.

The deceased include Chardighaldi Union Parishad chairman Delwar Hossain, Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Parishad chairman’s younger brother Delwar, Juba League leader Nadi Monir and Sramik League leader Anisur Rahman.

All the deceased in Madhabdi were involved in AL politics.

Quoting local people, the ward councilor said that AL people attacked and opened fires on protesters in front of Madhabdi Municipality office where four protesters were severely injured.

After that, he said, agitating local people and protesters cordoned the AL people. The ones took shelter in Madhabdi Bazar Boro Mosque, where they were lynched.

In Bogura, the district civil surgeon said that three people were killed in clashes in the district.

In Jaipurhat, the district deputy commissioner Salehin Tanvir Gazi confirmed the death of one person on the day.

Our Golapganj correspondent in Sylhet, quoting Golapganj upazila resident medical officer Shahin Ahmad, reported that two people were killed as they received bullets in a clash in the upazila.

The deceased are Tajuddin, 43 and Sunny Ahmed 18.

In Dhaka, police and hospital officials said that five people were killed in clashes in the capital and Dhamrai, on the outskirts of the capital.

A BBA second-year students of Habibullah Bashar College named Abdullah Siddiki, son of Abu Bakkar Babu, died while undergoing treatment in DMCH, said the hospital police outpost in-chare Bachchu Mia.

His friend Jahurul Islam, a student of Borhan Uddin College said, Abdullah was hit by a bullet by law enforcers in Jhigatola area of the city.

Kurmitala Hospital director Saydur Rahman said that a bullet-hit person was brought dead to the hospital.

Our Cumilla correspondent, quoting Debidwar Police Station officer-in-charge Nayan Mia, reported that 34 year-old Md Rubel Mia, 34, a bus driver, from Barpur village in Cumilla, was killed in a clash in Newmarket area of Debidwar upazila.

Rangpur deputy commissioner Mobasser Hasan confirmed three deaths in the district.

He, however, could not confirm the detailed identities of the deceased one but said that an AL-backed ward councillor and his bodyguard were among the deceased people.

Kishorganj DC Md Abul Kalam Azad said that AL joint secretary Sayed Ashafaqul Islam Titu’s house was set on fire at around 12:00 noon in which two people were found burnt to death. Another died in a hospital. He could not confirm identities of any of the victims.

Three people, including one student, were killed with bullet injuries and 16 others were injured in a clash between protesters and ruling Awami League activists in Pabna city on Sunday afternoon.

Two of the deceased were identified as Zahidul Islam, 19, a student of the Government Edward College in Pabna, and Mahfuzul Alam, 16.

Pabna additional superintendent of police Masud Alam confirmed deaths of the two youths. Pabna General Hospital assistant director Rafiqul Islam confirmed death of another person who could not be identified yet.

Witnesses said that around 12:00pm students of Government Edward College brought out a procession from the college and went to the Pabna city’s traffic intersection area.

AL activists allegedly fired gunshots on them in traffic intersection area.

Later, police dispersed them with tear shells and rubber bullets.

When the injured were taken to the Pabna General hospital Zahidul and Mahfuzul were declared dead.

Eight people were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries, and of them, an unidentified person died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the hospital assistant director Rafiqul Islam.

At least three people were killed and seven others received bullet injuries in a clash amongst protesters, police and activists of Juba League, Awami League-backed youth organisation, in Supermarket area in Munshiganj city on Sunday morning.

The Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

In Munshiganj, correspondent Md Moinuddin Ahmed Sumon was also tortured by ruling party activists while covering the incident.

Tense situation was prevailing in the city.

An unidentified person was killed in a clash between protesters and members of law enforcement agencies in Magura on Sunday.

Magura General Hospital superintendent Mohsinuddin Fakir confirmed the news.

The clashes took place across Bangladesh on Sunday after protesting students, at a rally attended by thousands in Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Saturday, announced a one-point demand for the resignation of the government, shifting from their earlier position of a nine-point charter of demands seeking justice for victims of the quota reform movement that left over 200 killed in July.

Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the Student Movement Against Discrimination, a platform of protesting students, announced the one-point demand rejecting a call for dialogue made by prime minister Sheikh Hasina earlier on Saturday.