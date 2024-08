A local Awami League office was set on fire during a clash erupted between Awami League men and protesters in Gazipur’s Kapasia upazila on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses said that the clash started around 11:00 AM when AL men tried to stop a procession of the protesters on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj Highway. The clash continued for around an hour.

Sazib Mia, duty officer at Kapasia Fire Service Station, said the front portion of the local AL office and a motorcycle was set on fire.