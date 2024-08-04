Protesters chase AL men at Shahbagh; vehicles vandaised, torched

The demonstrators have gathered at Shahbagh intersection in the capital demanding their one-point as part of non-cooperation movement.

Around 11am, the protesters, equipped with bamboo sticks, chased the Awami League leaders and activists who tried to take position there. After that, they took shelter inside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and started throwing brickbats to the protesters from there.

During this time, at least 50 vehicles, including ambulances, private cars, motorcycles inside the university, were vandalized and torched.