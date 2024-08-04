Protesters clash with police, AL men at different places: Death toll rises to 12

Rejecting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s call for talks to resolve the ongoing stalemate, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced an all-out non-cooperation movement starting on Sunday, demanding the government’s resignation.

Since the morning, protesters have clashed with police and ruling party supporters in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people.

Among the deceased, three are from Pabna, two each from Munshiganj, Rangpur, and Bogura, one from Magura, Sirajganj and Barisal.

Here are the latest updates :

10 people killed in clashes so far

100 injured in clash with police near Jatiya Press Club, says Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad

At least 100 people were injured in a clash between Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad and police in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka as the ‘All-out non-cooperation’ programme called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is underway in the country. Police coming from the Supreme Court area suddenly attacked them around 12:35pm, members of the Peshajibi Parishad said.

Chhatra Dal leader Mehedi killed in Magura

Mehedi Hasan, senior joint secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Magura district unit, was killed in clashes between the protesters and the police and the Awami League men at Parnanduali in Magura. He sustained bullet wounds during the clashes around 11:30 pm.

Mohshin Uddin, director of the 25-bed hospital of the district, said the youth was taken to the hospital around 12:00 pm, with bullet wounds. He, however, succumbed to his injuries around 12:30 pm.

JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

The students of Jahangirnagar University blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway as part of ‘all-out non-cooperation movement’ on Sunday morning. Students from nearby schools, colleges, and other universities also joined the protest.

30 injured in New Market of Chattogram

Clashes erupted between the police, ruling party activists, and students who were gathered to support the ‘non-cooperation movement’ in the New Market area of Chittagong. At least 30 people were injured during the clashes. The police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

Police fire tear gas, shells at protesters in Sylhet

The protesters and police locked in clash in the Court Point area of Bandarbazar, Sylhet. The confrontation began around 12 pm. To disperse the protesters, police fired tear gas, shells and sound grenades. No report of injury was reported yet.

Highway blocked in Gazipur, AL office torched

Students are gathering at various spots in Gazipur as part of the non-cooperation movement. Hundreds of students marched from Shafipur Bazar in Kaliakair Upazila to the Chandra Trimor area and blocked the highway. Tensions escalated there when Awami League leaders and activists gathered in front of the Chandra upazila office of Awami League. At one point, the office was set on fire, while the police box at Chandra Trimor area was vandalised.

Madrasa students block Postogola road

The non-cooperation movement demanding the government’s resignation has intensified, engulfing the capital and the entire country. Alongside university students, teachers and students from various madrasas, parents, and people from all walks of life are participating in the movement. On Sunday morning, madrasa students blocked the road in Postogola, Dhaka, and staged a sit-in protest.

Two prison vans, two police cars vandalised at CMM court

A clash erupted between police and protesters on the CMM court premises in the capital, halting court proceedings as of 12:10pm. The protesters threw brick chunks targeting the doors and windows in the court area. Two prison vans and two police cars were vandalised by unidentified people during the clash.

Two killed in protester-AL clash in Munshiganj

At least two persons were killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between protestors and Awami League men in Munshiganj town around 10:45am. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. The clash broke out around 10:45am near Super Market area.

Vehicles vandalised, torched at BSMMU

Miscreants set fire to a number of vehicles parked inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). The incident took place at around 11am on Sunday (4 August) at Shahbagh in the capital. During this time, at least 50 vehicles including ambulances, private cars, motorcycles inside the university were vandalized and torched.

Protesters block Science Lab intersection

Protesting students under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Sunday blocked Science Lab intersection demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of the cabinet. Students took to the street at 10am which suspended vehicular movement in the area. However, the presence of any members of the law and order forces was not visible in the entire area.