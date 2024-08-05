Clash in Dhaka, firing, 10 killed

The ‘Long March to Dhaka’ program of Anti-discrimination Student Movement is going on. On the other hand, curfew is ongoing across the country.

Meanwhile, it was reported that 10 people have been killed in the clash between police and the protestors in the capital. More than hundred of people were injured in these incidents. The injured have been taken to various hospitals in the capital including Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Information was received that eight people were killed in Kajla of the capital and two people were killed in Dhaka Medical College area till 2 pm on Monday.