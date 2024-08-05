Interim govt to be formed: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday said the country will now be governed by an interim government and it will be formed soon.

The army chief made the remark in his address to the nation on Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left the country in the face of nationwide widespread student agitation.

Saying that the country was passing through a crucial juncture, the army chief said, “An interim government will be formed.”