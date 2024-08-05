Khaleda Zia likely to be released anytime

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is likely to be freed at any moment.

It was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman after meeting with the President at Bangabhaban on Monday (August 5) night.

Shafiqur Rahman revealed the information while sharing opinions with the party leaders and journalists at the Jamaat-e-Islami central office in the capital on Monday night.

Besides, talks will be held with students and parliament will be dissolved to form an interim national government.

He said they discussed about a condolence meeting for those who were killed from july last.

Besides, they discussed about the release of those who were arrested.