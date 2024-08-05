Six killed in police firing in Habiganj

Six people were killed in a clash between police and the agitators in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj on Monday.

The deceased were Hasan, 12, Ashraful, 17, Muzakkir, 40, Nayan, 18, Tofazzal, 18, and Sadikur, 30.

Witnesses said protesters brought out a procession from LR High School in the morning and were marching towards Boro Bazar area.

When the procession reached Banichang Police Station, police obstructed them, triggering a chase and counter chase.

At one stage, police fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets and sound grenades to disperse the protesters, leaving three people killed on the spot and 100 others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where three people succumbed to their injuries.

Later, the local people set the police station on fire and encircled the Baniachang Police Station.

Habiganj civil surgeon Dr Md Nurul Haque said they have been informed of the six deaths.

Zilufa Sultana, deputy commissioner of Habiganj, along with army officers visited the police station.