Thousands of people take to Dhaka streets

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in various parts of the capital on Monday.

People brought out processions from Jatrabari, Central Shaheed Minar, Badda, Uttara, Rampura, Mirpur and march towards Shahbagh around 1:30pm on Monday.

Besides, thousands of protesters gathered at Shahbagh intersection defying curfew and police barricade. People are coming there from different places.

Earlier in the morning, the protesters tried to take position at Shahbagh but they were barred by police.

Meanwhile, two processions from engineering institute and Aziz Super Market marched towards the Shahbagh intersection and joined the protesters around 1pm.

People took processions from Pallabi, Mirpur 11 and 11.5 and gathered at Mirpur 10 roundabout. From there they left for Agargaon.

A group of protestors is coming towards Banani from Uttara in the capital. Apart from students and parents, there are local people in the group. They are moving forward in a procession. The protesters crossed Terminal III of the airport around 1:30pm and moved forward.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman is set to address the nation at 4.30PM, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

They requested the public to avoid violence and remain patient until that time.

Besides, broadband internet was also restored around 1:30pm, after being shut down in the morning. Mobile internet also restored around 2pm.

On Sunday, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a ‘Long March to Dhaka’ programme on Monday (5 August) to press home for their one-point demand of resignation of the current government.

They called upon students and people across the country to join the march to Dhaka.