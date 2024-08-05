Train services suspended until further notice

The train services will remain suspended until further notice amid the ongoing Non-Cooperation Movement demanding the resignation of the government.

Md Nahid Hasan Khan, Director (Public Relations) of Bangladesh Railway, confirmed the matter to the media through an SMS on Sunday night.

He said all train services have been temporarily suspended until further notice. The train movement was also suspended on August 4.

Earlier, the train movement was suspended across the country since the day of the ‘Complete Shutdown’ programme enforced by Anti-discrimination Student Movement on July 18.