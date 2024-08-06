Baked Fish Fillets

Ingredients:
v 1 tbsp vegetable oil, or to taste
v 2 pounds mackerel fillets
v 1 tsp salt
v 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
v ¼ cup butter, melted
v 2 tbsp lemon juice
v 1/8 tsp ground paprika
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking pan with vegetable oil.
2. Place mackerel fillets in the baking pan; season with salt and pepper.
3. Mix butter, lemon juice, and paprika together in a bowl. Pour over mackerel fillets.
4. Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes.