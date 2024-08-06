Ex-DB chief Harun tries to flee, but arrested from Dhaka airport

Former chief of Detective Branch of police Harun-Or-Rashid tried to flee through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. But, he was arrested from there on Monday (August 6), according to a source of police headquarters.

When the news of Sheikh Hasina leaving the country spread, the number of people in Shahbagh in the capital increased. Before that, Harun was with the police chief. But on Monday afternoon when he knew Sheikh Hasina left the country, he did not give any direction to his wireless.

Suddenly, he alongwith other police officials climbed the boundary wall of the city corporation on the eastern side of the police headquarters and went to Nagar Bhaban. Later, they fled in civil dresses, said a police inspector.

Harun then directly went to the Dhaka airport to flee the country. But he failed. Members of Bangladesh Army arrested him from there, said another source.

Earlier, Harun asked Jatrabari Police Station OC Abul Hasan to take legal action against the attackers when the OC sought directives to him. But after that, he did not give any directives.