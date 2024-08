Flight operations resumed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Tuesday morning, after being suspended on Monday afternoon.

Confirming the matter, the Executive Director of the HSIA Group Captain Kamrul Islam said flight operations resumed on Monday night. However, some flights were cancelled.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the authority suspended flight operations for six hours from 5:30pm. The announcement came through an ISPR notification.