Interim govt with Dr Yunus as chief adviser proposed

The Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement has outlined plans for the formation of an interim government where they proposed Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser.

Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, announced this early Tuesday in a video message that Dr Muhammad Yunus has agreed to lead an interim government.

The full list of proposed interim government members will be disclosed on Tuesday morning, he said.

The student leaders have urged the President to establish this interim government with Dr Yunus at its helm. “We want to see the process initiated by this morning,” Nahid stated emphatically.

Nahid revealed that the student leaders had a conversation with Dr. Yunus, during which he agreed to assume the crucial role in response to their call, aiming to protect the country and ensure stability during this tumultuous period.

This announcement follows the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on Monday, amid widespread protests and violence.