Palak arrested at Dhaka Airport while fleeing to India

Former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has been detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Airport officials and employees apprehended him after he went to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with his two personal officials on Tuesday afternoon.

Instead of allowing him boarding the aircraft, he was taken to the immigration custody.

An army personnel posted at the Dhaka Airport told that former state minister Palak was staying at the airport wearing a mask. At that time, airport employees identified him after witnessing him. Then he was detained.

Dhaka Airport sources said Palak went to the airport to flee to Indian capital New Delhi by air.

His two personal officials wanted to go to Nepal. They were also detained.

Meanwhile, agitated people attacked Zunaid Ahmed Palak’s house at Singra in Natore immediate after hearing the news that Sheikh Hasina fled the country. They set fire to Palak’s house at Godownpara under Singra upazila sadar at about 4:00pm on that day. At that time, looting also took place there.