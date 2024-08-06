President dissolves parliament

President Mohammad Shahabuddin dissolved the present 12th Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday afternoon (August 6) to make way for the formation of an interim government.

Based on the decision from a meeting of President Shahabuddin with the heads of the three armed forces, leaders of various political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement, the national parliament has been dissolved, says a press release from the president’s office.

It adds that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released.

The release also says the process of releasing those detained in the student movement and various cases from July 1 to August 5 has begun, with many already being freed.