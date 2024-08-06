Reshuffle in top ranks of Bangladesh Army, Ziaul Ahsan relived

Bangladesh Army’s top positions have been reshuffled relieving Major General Ziaul Ahsan from service.

It was stated by Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) in a press release on Tuesday (August 6).

The ISPR said Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam’s job has been placed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while .

Lieutenant General Md Mojibur Rahman has been transferred to the GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lt Gen Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury has been made Quarter Master General of Army, while Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim has been made the Chief of General Staff of Army.

At the same time, Lt Gen Shaheenul Haque has been made Commandant NDC and Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman has been made Director General of NTMC.