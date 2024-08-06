Tourism in Sylhet region suffers setback for weeks

Industry sources have estimated the loss at Tk 10 billion. They demanded the special measures without delay to recoup the loss.

Sylhet has a good number of tourist spots in all its four districts with Habiganj boasting Satchhari national park, Rema-Kalenga forest, Jolarbon, Shankarpasha mosque, gas fields and tea gardens.

Hail haor, Hakaluki haor, Madhabkunda eco-park and waterfall, Tea pluckers monument, Lawachhara forest, Tea museum and Birsrestha Hamidur Rahman memorial are renowned in Moulvibazar.

On the other hand, Sylhet’s claims to fame are shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Shahporan (RA), gas fields, white stones, Jaflong, Ratargul swamp forest, Lalakhal, Jainta royal edifice and Tamabil memorial.

Sunamganj has popular sightseeing spots like Hason Raja’s museum, Tanguar haor and Shimul orchard.

However, it was also hugely affected thrice weeks ago during the May-June period due to unpredicted flooding, caused by excessive rains, coupled with rolling waters from hills in Meghalaya.

Sector insiders on Sunday said the unrest left businesses in tatters since they were about to bounce back after floods as visitors started visiting the region.

Now, it would be very hard to get a respite soon, said Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) past president Khondaker Shipar Ahmed, who is also president of the Sylhet Caterers Group.

Sector insiders in Sylhet suffered losses worth over Tk 5.0 billion by recurrent floods, followed by the popular upsurge, he said, adding that the division’s figures might reach Tk 10 billion.

“All hotels and restaurants are counting losses. It is not possible to manage staff salaries and maintenance costs for no business at all,” Mr Shipar told that many restaurants are yet to reopen.

“Uncertainty has thus gripped hoteliers and restaurant owners. So, government and other stakeholders should come up immediately to restore everything.”

Jafflong Tourist Police Camp in-charge Insp Ratan Sheikh said the site lay mostly deserted for weeks with scanty visitors coming to the spot daily.

Tourism in Moulvibazar district only suffered a loss of millions as hotels and resorts got almost no visitors in months of repeated floods followed by the quota movement.

There are 150 hotels, resorts and cottages in the district.

It is not possible to keep things open through staff salaries and other expenses for an indefinite period, said Grand Selim Resort owner Selim Ahmed.

According to Tapas Das of the Moulvibazar Tour Guide Association, more than 150 guides in the district are just jobless by now.

An official at the Lawachhara National Forest said only 20-30 local people visited the site daily, whereas it was more than 500 at normal time.