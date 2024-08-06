Twine around baby found after 100 years under floor

Twine was found around the neck of a baby whose body may have been under floorboards for more than 100 years, police said.

The skeleton of the full-term child was discovered at a house in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, last month and Durham Police said its death was likely suspicious.

The remains were wrapped in a newspaper and investigators were able to identify a fragment dated from 1910.

The baby’s gender could not be determined from examinations, police said.

Det Ch Insp Mel Sutherland said: “The evidence suggests this has happened a very long time ago, which makes investigating the circumstances extremely difficult, but we still have a duty to that baby.”

Officers are trying to trace records for the property between 1900 and 1920, to find out who lived there at that time.

The force said the property dates to the Victorian period and at one stage housed a church-run mother and baby unit, although it is believed the baby was concealed before that time.

Tests planned

Forensic tests established the baby was full term at 40 weeks, but more tests are planned, including carbon dating to confirm the initial findings, police said.

Det Ch Insp Sutherland added: “My focus is on finding out who the baby is, what happened and how it came to be under the floorboards of that house.

“As soon as we are able to, I am determined that this little baby is given an appropriate and dignified funeral.”

Anyone with information on the property is asked to contact police.