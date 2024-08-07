Death toll rises to 10 in Habiganj violence

At least 10 people, including a police official, have been killed during the violence that erupted soon after Sheikh Hasina’s step-down news in Habiganj.

More than 100 people, including police, were injured in the incidents.

Baniachong police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Saha, Akinur Mia, 35, and Anas, 19, died early Tuesday.

Six individuals were killed on Monday. They are Hasan Mia, 12, Ashraful, 17, Mozakkir, 40, Nayan, 18, Tofazzal,18, and Sadiqur, 30, who died on Monday.

The body of slain ASI Santosh Saha was found lying in front of the police station at 1pm.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Baniachong LR High School ground at 10am on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, the students of the anti-discrimination student movement started coming towards the police station from Bara Bazar with a procession.

Police obstructed the protesters in front of Eidgah. At one stage, they fired rubber bullets and the students got angry and started throwing brickbats.

At this time the clash began.

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades at the protesters.

At one stage, some policemen fled the police station, but several others were trapped inside.

ASI Santosh was then trapped by the mob and died in a mob beating. Later, the mob set fire to the police station.

Later on Monday night, the army rescued the trapped policemen.