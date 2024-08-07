Deputy governors among six officials of Bangladesh Bank forced to resign

Four deputy governors and two other top official were forced to resign as protest has flared up at Bangladesh Bank (BB) since Wednesday morning.

Earlier this morning, the officials started demonstration against the governor, deputy governors and advisers for assisting in robbery, usurpation, unethical benefits and various irregularities in the banking sector.

At one stage, the protesting officials forcefully entered the governor’s office and forced a governor to resign in white paper.

Eyewitnesses said, the protesters at first entered deputy governor Kazi Saidur Rahman’s office and pressuried him to resign. At that time, Saidur Rahman wrote his resignation on a white paper and signed it. He then left the bank.

Other three deputy governors who also forced to resign are Nurun Nahar, Md Khurshid Alam and Md Habibur Rahman.

Later, bank advisor Abu Farah Nasser and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) head Masud Biswas were also asked to resign.

All these top officials of the central Bank were appointed on contractual basis. The agitating officers and employees declared them unwanted in the central bank.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has not returned to the bank since the fall of Sheikh Hasina.