Mainul Islam made IGP

The government has appointed the Commandant (traffic and driving school) Md Mainul Islam as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

A gazette notification, signed by Md Mahbubur Rahman Sheikh, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Home, said this on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the contractual appointment of IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was voided following section-7 under the contract with the government.

The new IGP will be tasked with instilling some order back in the police force following the exit of the Sheikh Hasina government.