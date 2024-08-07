Name of Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Faridpur changed

The name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur was changed after the resignation of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The words ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib’ have been removed from the nameplate of the hospital and the hospital has been re-named to its former name.

Now there is a signboard saying ‘Faridpur Medical College Hospital’. Under the new signboard it is written that all the officers and employees of the hospital have done this.

The Deputy Director of the Medical College Hospital, Deepak Kumar, confirmed the information on Wednesday (07 August) morning.

Deepak Kumar claimed, “Although it is written under the new signboard, all the officers and employees have done it. But I don’t know that any of us have changed it or not. I heard that anti-discrimination student activists and local people may have done it yesterday afternoon or evening. We cannot change our name even if we want to work. Government can change it. However, I will be able to inform you if some of our officers and employees are involved in this signboard change.”