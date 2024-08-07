New IGP asks policemen to join duty by Thursday evening

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam has ordered all policemen, who fled during the turmoil or are absent from their respective workplaces, to join duty by Thursday evening.

The IGP came up with the order while speaking at a press briefing held at Police Headquarters in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

“All policemen have to report to their respective workplaces by Thursday. We are not sitting idle; we are working. Many of us died and were injured during the violence,” he said.

He also pledged to take various initiatives to make the police more people-friendly, reports UNB.

He commented that many of their colleagues have been killed and injured due to “unprofessional and ambitious” officers not following policies and violating human rights.

IGP Mainul emphasized the need to ensure the safety and quality of life for all police officers.

He said everyone from Rajarbagh, headquarters, all metropolitan areas, and all districts must join their respective workplaces by Thursday evening.