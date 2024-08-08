Cancel Awami League’s registration: Col (Retd) Oli

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Col (Retd) Oli Ahmad has said time has come to get united of all irrespective to race, religion, colour and political identity following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic regime.

“Because of an autocratic and terrorist organisation, the registration of Awami League will have to be cancelled and the party will have to be banned,” he said.

Oli Ahmad made the demand at a press conference held at LDP’s central office at Maghbazar in the capital on Thursday (August 8) morning.

He said, “We welcome the new interim government led by Nobel peace laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. We expect the success of discharging executive duties given to him. Besides, we demand compensation, rehabilitation and better medical treatment for those who laid down their lives and injured in the student and people’s movement. Moreover, we want release and reappointment and rehabilitation of the sentenced and expelled Bangladesh nationals in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.”

Col (Retd) Oli further said, “The illegal and illogical addition to the list of freedom-fighter after 1996 will have to be cancelled. All the convicts and fugitive individuals who had ties with the autocratic government will have to be arrested on the basis of appropriate information, their properties will have to be confiscated and appeal to be made to the international community to return the wealth siphoned off from the country.