Dr Yunus in Dhaka

Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus arrived in Dhaka from Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

An Emirates flight (EK-582), carrying Prof Yunus, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 2:10pm.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan welcomed Prof Yunus at the airport.

Dr Asif Nazrul, student representatives; and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement were also present there, among others.

Dr Yunus, who will lead the interim government, is scheduled to take oath at 8pm on Thursday.