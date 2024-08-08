Human chain in Sylhet demands return of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali

Residents of Bishwanathpur and Osmaninagar upazilas in Sylhet formed a human chain demanding return of M Ilias Ali, former organizing secretary of BNP’s central executive committee and president of the district unit of the party, on Thursday.

They formed the human chain on Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar premises in the afternoon.

Though the BNP leaders had been silent for long on this issue, they now raised voice after Sheikh Hasina left the country following the student-led mass uprising on August 5.

Addressing the event, speakers alleged that Ilias Ali had been vocal against Indian dominance and Sheikh Hasina’s fascism. Dictator Sheikh Hasina kidnapped him in 2012, they alleged.

Demanding the immediate release of the BNP’s former leader, they threatened that they would go for tougher programmes if he is not returned.

Chaired by former Vice-President of Sylhet district BNP Jalal Uddin, Bishwanath upazila’s Swechchhasebak Dal Member Secretary Ashiqur Rahman conducted the programme.