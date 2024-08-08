UK asks for UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks in Bangladesh.

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and all those affected, said Rushanara Ali MP, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, in a statement yesterday.

The statement went on to say that the people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks. The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future.

This was in addition to the U.K. government’s statement on Bangladesh. UK’s Foreign Secretary’s statement. The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said, ‘The last 2 weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff. All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, deescalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life.’

It further said the people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks. The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future. The UK and Bangladesh have deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values.