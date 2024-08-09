BIS sets up department for standardisation in Ayush sector

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, has advanced standardisation for the Ayush sector.

With the establishment of a dedicated standardisation department, the Bureau has expedited standardisation activity in the domain.

The new department focuses on promoting safety, efficacy, and quality of Ayush products and practices, encompassing traditional Indian systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa–Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

While explaining the process and structure of standardisation activity for Ayush, Mr. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, stated, “Under the leadership of renowned experts, the Ayush department at BIS has formed seven sectional committees, each addressing a specific Ayush system. These committees work collaboratively with various stakeholders, including experts, scientific and technical institutions, industry representatives, and regulatory bodies, to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based standards aligned with national and international guidelines.”

To date, the BIS has published 91 standards covering diverse subjects like single herbs, Ayurveda & Yoga terminology, Panchakarma equipment, Yoga accessories, and test methods for pesticide residues in herbs.

Notably, the publication of 80 indigenous Indian standards for herbs used in traditional medicine promotes their safe and effective use, benefiting both consumers and the industry. Additionally, the first-ever national standards for Panchakarma equipment ensure uniformity in prophylactic and therapeutic procedures, enhancing the quality of Ayush healthcare practices.

In a move towards environmental sustainability, the BIS has formulated an indigenous Indian Standard for the “Cotton Yoga Mat,” supporting domestic manufacturers and farmers. The department has also identified future standardisation areas, including terminology, single herbs, yoga attire, Siddha diagnostics, and homoeopathic preparations.