Cabinet Division announces portfolios of interim govt

The Cabinet Division has announced the portfolios of the interim government, with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to oversee 27 ministries and divisions.

The announcement, published on Friday by the Cabinet Division, outlines the ministries and divisions that Dr Yunus will lead in the interim administration:

• Cabinet Division

• Ministry of Defence

• Armed Forces Division

• Ministry of Education

• Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges• Ministry of Food

• Ministry of Housing and Public Works

• Ministry of Land

• Ministry of Textiles and Jute

• Ministry of Agriculture

• Ministry of Science and Technology

• Ministry of Railways

• Ministry of Public Administration

• Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

• Ministry of Shipping

• Ministry of Water Resources

• Ministry of Women and Children Affairs

• Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief

• Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

• Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment

• Ministry of Commerce

• Ministry of Labour and Employment

• Ministry of Cultural Affairs

• Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism

• Ministry of Liberation War Affairs

• Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs

• Ministry of Primary and Mass Education

The portfolios of the rest of the advisers of the interim government are as follows:

Salehuddin Ahmed: Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Planning

Asif Nazrul: Law Ministry

Adilur Rahman Khan: Industries Ministry

Hasan Arif: LGRD Ministry

Syeda Rizwana Hasan: Environment Ministry

Sharmin Murshid: Social Welfare Ministry

Brigadier (retd) AKM Sakhawat Hossain: Ministry of Home Affairs

AFM Khalid Hossain: Religious Affairs Ministry

Farida Akhtar: Fisheries and Livestock Ministry

Nurjahan Begum: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Nahid Islam: Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Asif Mahmud: Youth and Sports Ministry

Yunus, a Nobel laureate, was sworn in as chief adviser of the interim government on Thursday after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the 17-member interim government, reports UNB.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders from various political groups, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Party, and Krishak Sramik Janata League.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with other high-ranking officers, secretaries from different ministries, and ambassadors from several countries, were also present at the event, among others.