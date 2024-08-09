Councillor charged over ‘cut throat’ protest remarks

Suspended Labour councillor Ricky Jones has been charged with encouraging violent disorder after comments at a London counter-protest.

Videos appeared online which seem to show Mr Jones, 57, telling a crowd in Walthamstow that far-right demonstrators should have their throats cut.

The Dartford councillor was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday and was charged on Friday, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Mr Jones will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Ricky Jones, 57, with one count of encouraging violent disorder.

“Jones was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on 7 August during which he appeared to make remarks and a gesture to encourage others to act violently towards far-right protestors.

“He has been arrested and charged within 48 hours, and will now appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, 9 August.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Jones has been a councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019. He has been suspended by the Labour Party.