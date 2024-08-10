Bangladesh A reach Pakistan for a month long tour

Bangladesh A team reached Islamabad on Saturday morning for a bilateral series against Pakistan A.

The second string Bangladesh was supposed to reach Pakistan on August 6 for the series but due to the unrest in the country, the tour was delayed. Later, the two boards reached in a consensus to revise the itinerary to make the tour happen smoothly.

Bangladesh A will play two four-day and three one-day matches in the tour with the first four-dayer beginning from August 13 instead of August 10. The second four-day game is from August 20-23, as per revised itinerary.

The three one-day matches are scheduled to be held on August 26, 28 and 30. All of the four-day and one-day matches will be held in Islamabad.

The A team’s tour will coincide with the Bangladesh national team’s tour in Pakistan. The national team, however, will play two-match Test series, which is part of ICC World Test Championship matches.

The national team will leave the country on August 17 with the first Test starting from August 21 in Rawalpindi. Karachi will host the second and final Test from August 30.