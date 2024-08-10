Now SUST VC Farid Uddin Ahmed resigns

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) vice chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has resigned from his position on Saturday.

The university’s Public Relations office confirmed the resignation on Saturday afternoon, stating that the VC cited personal reasons for his decision.

It has also been learned that Professor Ahmed submitted his resignation letter to the President, in accordance with protocol. Additionally, a resignation letter was addressed to the Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education, following the instructions of the Honorable Chancellor.

Earlier, on Thursday, all members of the university’s proctorial body, hall provosts, and assistant provosts submitted their resignation letters to the registrar.