Sixth Banksy of stretching cat on London billboard

Banksy has confirmed the sixth artwork in his new animal-themed collection across London, a silhouette of a cat on an empty, distressed billboard.

The street artist posted a photo of the design on his Instagram on Saturday without any caption.

The new work is in Cricklewood, an area in north-west London and is the sixth in as many days.

It follows his most recent artwork of pelicans appearing to take fish from a chip shop sign, which was revealed on Friday.

A stencilled image of a goat appeared in Kew on Monday while an image of two elephants touching trunks in Chelsea was revealed by the Bristol-based artist on Tuesday, although on Friday it was seen defaced with stripes.

Three monkeys hanging from a bridge in Brick Lane drew crowds on Wednesday, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish was seen in Peckham on Thursday – which within hours was believed to have been stolen.

After Friday’s artwork appeared above the signage of a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow one local resident told BBC News: “It’s genuinely really exciting.

“A friend messaged me early this morning telling me it’s appeared on my street so we arranged to come down as soon as we could.”

She added: “It’s so fun and wholesome so that’s what’s really nice to see.”

She said she believed the location of the work above Bonners Fish Bar was significant. “It’s a bit of an icon of the local area, so I’m sure that’s why it’s been chosen. It’s been here a long time and it’s well loved.”

Thursday’s stencil on a satellite dish in Rye Lane, Peckham did not stay there for long.

Within hours, a video was filmed appearing to two people removing it and carrying it off down the road.

The Banksy press team told the BBC they “believed” it had been stolen.

His press team have declined to comment about the meaning behind this series of stencils in London.