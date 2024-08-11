BNP’s Salahuddin returns home after 9 years

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed returned home from India after around nine years on Sunday.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Delhi around 2:00 PM, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Salahuddin went missing from Uttara in the capital on 10 March 2015. After 62 days, on 11 May of that year, local police rescued him at Shillong in Meghalaya, India.

Indian police said that they arrested Salahuddin after receiving calls from local people while roaming around like an errant in Shillong.

Later, they pressed charges against him in the case.

On October 26, 2018, a court in Shillong acquitted him of the charges related to his illegal entry.

This verdict was upheld by a higher court on February 28, 2023, which also directed the Indian government to arrange for his return to Bangladesh.