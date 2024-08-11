Ilisha Curry

Ingredients:

v Hilsha Fish piece: 4/5

v Sliced onion: 1/2 cup

v Onion paste: 2 tbsp

v Tarmaric powder: 1 tsp

v Chili powder- 1 tsp

v Salt: 1 tsp

v Green chilli-8-10v Mastered oil- 2 cup

Method:

Wash the fish pieces well. Now in a pan pour the mastered oil and heat well. Now you will have to fry sliced onion and other spices well. Keep the fish pieces over the spices and split some water on them. Give some time to boil and after 10 minutes give green chillies on to the curry and cover with lid and cook for five minutes on low heat. Serve this yummy curry with plan hot rice or polau.