Moulvibazar minority community protest attacks on Hindu properties

Thousands of people brought out a protest rally and formed a human chain on Sunday in Moulvibazar district, protesting attacks on local minority communities, including vandalism, looting, and torching of their houses, temples, and businesses. Following the human chain, a protest rally was carried out which marched through main streets of the district town before concluding back at Press Club.

The protest was organized around 10AM under the banner of “Bangladesh Sanatani Samaj” in front of the District Press Club.

People from different parts of the district and various professions and social strata within the minority community participated in the event.

During the rally, speakers highlighted threats of forced migration faced by Hindus in various regions of the country. They also expressed that the continuing indiscriminate violence against Hindu community was a result of lack of justice for past atrocities.

The protesters strongly demanded an end to violence against minorities nationwide and called for perpetrators to be identified and reprimanded with exemplary punishment.