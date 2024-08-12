New Chief Justice pays homage to Liberation War martyrs

Newly appointed Chief Justice Sayed Refaat Ahmed paid tributes to the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War by placing floral wreath at the National Memorial in Savar on Monday.

He placed the wreath at 7am and signed the visitor’s book there.

The chief justice left the area around 7:30am.

Later, he went to the Central Shaheed Minar and placed a wreath paying homage to the martyrs of the Language Movement around 8:50am.

The chief justice paid tributes to the martyrs of the recent student-led movement by placing wreath at Shaheed Minar.

Judges of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division and High Court and officials concerned were present.