The Weavers Community Forum organised the Weavers Community Fun Day 2024

The “Weavers Community Fun Day 2024” took place on Saturday, 10th August 2024, at the Big Pitch, Shacklewell St, Bethnal Green. After a long hiatus due to resource constraints and the impact of COVID-19, the event returned with great success, drawing over 500 residents from Tower Hamlets.



The day was packed with enjoyable activities, including a BBQ, Martial Arts Show, bouncy castle, bouncy slide, Tug of War, face and henna painting, various competitions, stalls, food, and other sporting events. Many participants walked away with trophies and medals from the competitions.

Muzammel Hussen, Chair of Weavers Community Forum, expressed his delight with the positive reception from local residents and emphasised the desire to make this an annual event, contingent on continued support from funders and sponsors.



Yousuf Khan, Managing Director, extended gratitude to the funders and sponsors for their invaluable support in making the event possible, highlighting its role in bringing local families together during the summer break.

This year’s Fun Day was made possible through the hard work of our youth workers, management committee members, and local young volunteers. The event aims to unite the community in celebrating diversity within a multicultural environment. The overwhelming positive feedback from attendees underscores the importance of continuing this tradition.



Support for the event came from Tower Hamlets Council, the UK Government, and The National Lottery Community Fund. Attendees included not only residents but also community leaders, local SNT, councillors, youth activists, local businesses, and other charities.

In closing, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, stallholders, volunteers, Weavers Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and well-wishers who contributed to the event’s success. Your dedication and hard work are deeply appreciated.



About Weavers Community Forum: Weavers Community Forum is a registered grassroots organisation, established in 2010. We are committed to delivering youth work, health and well-being activities, Walfare Rights and housing advice, and employability projects that help unemployed community members move closer to the labor market.