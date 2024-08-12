Traffic police returns to work after 6 days

Traffic police started performing duties on various roads in the capital from Monday morning after about one week of work abstention due to insecurity after the fall of Hasina government.

Students were seen managing traffic on the roads in the capital and other parts of the country in the last few days, reports UNB.

Members of the traffic police are taking responsibility of traffic management from them Monday.

Traffic police have been present on different roads of the capital since this morning. They were seen on duty at Dhanmondi, Shahbagh, Farmgate, Khamarbari, Karwan Bazar, Shantionagr and Malibagh intersections.

Anisur Rahman, an employee of a private organization, said, “It’s a relief for city dwellers that traffic police have returned to work. Students did great job by controlling traffic in the last few days, but it should not continue for a long time, there was risk for the young students.”

Ansar members and students were also seen helping to maintain discipline on roads.

After the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a student-led mass upsurge, various police stations across the country were attacked and vandalized. Since then, the police personnel went on a work abstention for security reasons.

On Sunday Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain asked police to return to work by Thursday.

He said those who do not return to work by Thursday will be assumed to be unwilling to work.

Operations of 599 police stations, out of 639, resumed across the country as of 3:00 pm on Sunday, according to Police Headquarters.

Of these, 97 police stations out of 110 are functional in the metropolitan cities while 502 police stations out of 529 in districts, it said.