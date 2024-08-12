Two governors among 4 top BB officials resign

Four top officials of Bangladesh Bank (BB), including two deputy governors, have resigned from their respective posts.

They submitted their resignation letters to the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance on Monday (August 12).

The four officials are deputy governor-1 Kazi Saidur Rahman, deputy governor-3 Khurshid Alam, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Chief Masud Bishwas and the central banks’ policy adviser Abu Farah Md Naser.

Earlier around 12:30pm, some students went to the head office of Bangladesh Bank and gave an ultimatum to the four officials to resign by 1pm.

Mohiuddin Roni, on behalf of the students, said that Salman F Rahman, owner of Beximco Group, on August 4 stole $30 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF). If his associates are in charge of the central bank, then more money will be looted from the country.