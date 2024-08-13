Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces new programme

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced a new set of programmes as part of their ongoing “Resistance Week” campaign, which demands swift trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with three other key issues.

At 3 PM On Tuesday, numerous participants gathered at Raju Sculpture base of Dhaka University, holding various placards in support of their cause.

Additionally, the movement organized road marches toward various points across the country where “national heroes” have been martyred. The program included a minute of silence, followed by prayers in memory of the martyrs.

The four key demands are as follows:

1. A special tribunal must be established to ensure the swift trial of Sheikh Hasina and her party for alleged “massacres” conducted using fascist structure of her government.

2. Those involved in the planned killings, looting, and robbery against minorities by Awami League and its allied parties to discredit the people’s uprising must be brought to justice quickly, and legitimate demands of minorities must be recognized.

3. Individuals in administration and judiciary who have legitimized violence, cases, and killings during the student and public uprisings, and those who repeatedly attempt to impose a fascist regime, must be removed from their positions and held accountable.

4. Immediate measures must be taken to ensure equal opportunities for those who have been discriminated against within the administration and judiciary for so long.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement continues to push for justice and equality with these new demands as they intensify their activities across the country.