Catch of the day: Seafood recipes you will love

Whether you are craving a zesty shrimp cocktail or a perfectly grilled salmon fillet, the following are some tantalising recipes that celebrate the freshest spoils of the sea. With easy-to-follow instructions and tips for choosing the best ingredients, our recipes make it simple to bring a touch of the coast to your kitchen.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

Ingredients

10 large shrimps, raw, deveined and easy peel, thawed

½ tsp salt

½ of a lemon

8-10 peppercorns

A handful of parsley

1 cup ketchup

2 tbsp horseradish

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce, like Tabasco

Method

Fill a large saucepan ¾ full of water. Add salt. Squeeze the juice of lemon into the pot and add the peel and flesh once squeezed. Add peppercorns and parsley. Bring the pot to a rapid boil over high heat. Remove from heat and let it stop boiling. Add the shrimp. Put the lid on the saucepan. Cover the pot. Let it sit for 4-5 minutes, or until shrimps are opaque and pink. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath.

In a large bowl, put 2 cups of ice cubes and fill halfway with cold water. When the shrimps are cooked, drain off the hot liquid and transfer to the ice bath. Let them sit for a few minutes to fully cool. Peel shrimp but leave the tails on. In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, horseradish, pinch of salt, lemon juice and hot sauce. Divide sauce among 4 small bowls or martini glasses. Hang shrimp from the rims. Serve immediately.