Looted arms recovered in Sylhet

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), with army assistance, have succeeded in recovering 77 pieces of firearms and 129 rounds of ammunition among the large number of weapons looted by angry mobs in the wake of Sheikh Hasina’s ouster as premier.

The aforementioned number of weapons was recovered until Monday, said SMP Additional Deputy-Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam adding the list of the looted arms was yet to be finalised.

The recovered 77 firearms are of different types including: submachine guns (SMG), Chinese assault rifles, pistols, shotguns, and gas guns. Among these, the Bangladesh Army helped recover 60 firearms, while police managed to recover the remaining 17.

Locals have been asked to return the still-to-be recovered weapons to nearest army camps or police stations.