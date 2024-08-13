Sylhet Medical University employees demand immediate removal of top officials

Employees at Sylhet Medical University have issued a stern ultimatum, demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor Dr Enayet Husssin, Treasurer Shah Alam, and Registrar(Adhoc)Fazlur Rahman within the next 48 hours.

The employees have urged for the appointment of new officials in their place, citing widespread corruption and severe misconduct by the current administration.

In a press briefing held on Monday, the employees leveled serious accusations against the top officials.

They claimed that 243 staff members have not received their salaries for the past 21 months, which they attribute to gross financial mismanagement and corruption at the highest levels of the university’s administration.

The employees also alleged that the registrar had been involved in physically torturing staff members.

These allegations of abuse have intensified the calls for the immediate removal of the registrar and other senior officials.

Chanting slogans and carrying banners, the protestors demonstrated in front of the university’s main administrative building, demanding justice and immediate action.

The protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met and have threatened to escalate their protests if the administration fails to respond within the stipulated timeframe.

The accusations of corruption and mistreatment have created a significant stir within the university and the broader community.

Stakeholders, including students and faculty members, are anxiously awaiting the administration’s response to these serious allegations.

There has been no official statement from the vice-chancellor, treasurer, or registrar regarding the accusations or the demands for their removal.

The situation remains tense as the 48-hour deadline approaches, with many concerned about the potential impact on the university’s operations and reputation.