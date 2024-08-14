‘All cases over student movement will be withdrawn by Aug 31’

Law Adviser of the interim government Prof Asif Nazrul said on Wednesday that all cases of harassment filed over the student movement across the country will be withdrawn within August 31.

He said this while briefing reporters at the secretariat in Dhaka.

The law adviser said the cases filed in Dhaka during the student-led movement will also be withdrawn by Thursday, reports UNB.

Asif Nazrul informed that cases filed against journalist Rozina Islam and Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna will also be withdrawn.

Moreover, the passport of Rozina has been returned to her, he added.