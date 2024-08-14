British High Commissioner to Bangladesh calls on Government of Bangladesh’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met with Honourable Adviser for Foreign
Affairs of the interim government of Bangladesh Mr Md Touhid Hossain today in Dhaka.
The UK welcomes the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser
Professor Muhammad Yunus. The interim government has the UK’s support as it works to restore
peace and order, ensure accountability and create a peaceful pathway to an inclusive and
democratic future.
In the meeting, the High Commissioner and Adviser for Foreign Affairs discussed the strong and
enduring relationship between Bangladesh and the UK, cemented by their deep people-to-people ties
and shared Commonwealth values. They also discussed how the UK can support the interim
government’s work towards a democratic and prosperous future and other issues of mutual interest
including Rohingya.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:
“As a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh, the UK welcomes the appointment of the
interim government, led by Chief Adviser H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus.
“We have been deeply saddened by the violence and all loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise
the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future
for Bangladesh.
“The interim government has the UK’s support as it works to restore peace and order, ensure
accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the
people of Bangladesh.”