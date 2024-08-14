British High Commissioner to Bangladesh calls on Government of Bangladesh’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met with Honourable Adviser for Foreign

Affairs of the interim government of Bangladesh Mr Md Touhid Hossain today in Dhaka.

The UK welcomes the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser

Professor Muhammad Yunus. The interim government has the UK’s support as it works to restore

peace and order, ensure accountability and create a peaceful pathway to an inclusive and

democratic future.

In the meeting, the High Commissioner and Adviser for Foreign Affairs discussed the strong and

enduring relationship between Bangladesh and the UK, cemented by their deep people-to-people ties

and shared Commonwealth values. They also discussed how the UK can support the interim

government’s work towards a democratic and prosperous future and other issues of mutual interest

including Rohingya.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:

“As a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh, the UK welcomes the appointment of the

interim government, led by Chief Adviser H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus.

“We have been deeply saddened by the violence and all loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise

the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future

for Bangladesh.

“The interim government has the UK’s support as it works to restore peace and order, ensure

accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the

people of Bangladesh.”