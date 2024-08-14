Two more die of dengue; 181 hospitalised

Two more dengue patients died while 181 people were hospitalised with viral fever in the country in last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 62 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), some 642 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 7,529 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.