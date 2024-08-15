NBR seeks S Alam, family’s bank account details

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought details of bank accounts associated with the industrialist Mohammad Saiful Alam, known as S Alam, and his family members.

In a letter issued from Tax Zone-15 of the revenue board asked 91 banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide details of accounts of S Alam’s wife Farzana Parvin; his mother Chemon Ara Begum; and his brother Abdullah Hasan.

The NBR has requested information on all bank accounts, including those held in joint names or under the names of business establishments by their parents, spouses, children, or siblings.

Additionally, the NBR has sought details on all types of bank accounts and credit cards maintained by S Alam and his entire family across banks, financial institutions, the Directorate of National Savings, and the Department of Posts.

The industrial group has been accused of various unethical activities including occupying banks and money laundering.