Rumors of Shamim Osman staying in Moulvibazar resort lead to search operation

A rumor of Awami League leader Shamim Osman staying at a resort in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal upazila led a search operation at the hotel on Wednesday.

Earlier, curious locals began to converge around the premises of the five-star hotel Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf in the afternoon as word spread that Shamim Osman might be staying there. Upon hearing the news, an Army team arrived there and secured the area around the resort’s entrance.

Subsequently, a joint search operation was conducted by police and army personnel, which ultimately confirmed that the rumors were false, as there was no trace of the AL leader.

Confirming the matter, Sreemangal Police Station officer-in-charge Binoy Bhushan Roy said,”We conducted a search at the resort along with army men. The rumor of Shamim Osman staying here turned out to be completely baseless. A crowd had gathered around the resort, but we dispersed them, and the situation is now under control.”

Arman Khan, manager of the resort, said that their resort is a privately-owned, non-political establishment that has played a significant role in elevating Bangladesh’s tourism sector to international standards. He urged the public to refrain from posting unverified information on social media, which can harm both the tourism sector and the reputation of the resort.